Easier Walk

An easier and drier walk after the field at the back of the house got its first and only cut this morning. This is quite late for it as it is usually cut, baled and bagged by the end of July. The birds don't seem to mind too much as Oystercatchers, Curlew, Sparrows, Pipits and the statutory Gulls were feeding amongst the short grass. The curlew may be the reason behind the late cut as I think there was a late nest in the field.