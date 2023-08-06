Previous
Rerwick Seals by lifeat60degrees
Photo 3065

Rerwick Seals

A glorious day of weather and the seals at the Rerwick Beach were soaking up the sun with the odd one heading into the water to cool down and then back onto the beach.
6th August 2023 6th Aug 23

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Pat Knowles ace
Wow that’s quite a sight!
August 6th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
I like their spots! We see so many in California at La Jolla, it's always a mesmerizing sight for me.
August 6th, 2023  
