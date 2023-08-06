Sign up
Previous
Photo 3065
Rerwick Seals
A glorious day of weather and the seals at the Rerwick Beach were soaking up the sun with the odd one heading into the water to cool down and then back onto the beach.
6th August 2023
6th Aug 23
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
6th August 2023 4:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
seals
,
shetland
,
scousburgh
,
rerwick
Pat Knowles
ace
Wow that’s quite a sight!
August 6th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
I like their spots! We see so many in California at La Jolla, it's always a mesmerizing sight for me.
August 6th, 2023
