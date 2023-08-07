Previous
ZE2 9H's by lifeat60degrees
Photo 3066

ZE2 9H's

All Sandwick postcodes start ZE2 9H. In the foreground are the 9HL's with 9HH in the middle. Those on the horizon don't help me as there are 9HS, 9HZ and 9HP.

Playing around with new camera a mirrorless Canon full frame. Not got the hang of the focus yet and not convinced by the scene mode. However it is very light compared to traditional DSLR's and is very sharp with people and close up animals. The eye tracker is also a good addition even if it does follow the Viking on the NorthLink ferries. I'll get the hang of it at some point.
7th August 2023 7th Aug 23

Richard Lewis

