Old Dyke

A blustery day with winds into the 40+ mph range. First time I've needed a hat due to the wind for about 4 months. Wind not expected to drop for the next 24-36 hours. Has caused a bit of an issue with cruise ships that berth in the harbour with a couple cancelling as a result.



Today's photo shows the remains of an old wall leading to Victoria House at Stove in Sandwick