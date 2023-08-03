Last of the Year?

So confident was I that there would be no Puffins I didn't take the big lens. I was almost right. Having walked round the east side and round the head there were none on land and only a couple (which could have been the same bird) flying around. However approaching the area where the Kittiwakes had attempted to breed this chap flew in with a beak full of sand eels disappeared for a few minutes before appearing at the doorway to the nest. I doubt I will have another opportunity to photo them this year.