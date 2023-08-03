Previous
Last of the Year? by lifeat60degrees
Photo 3062

Last of the Year?

So confident was I that there would be no Puffins I didn't take the big lens. I was almost right. Having walked round the east side and round the head there were none on land and only a couple (which could have been the same bird) flying around. However approaching the area where the Kittiwakes had attempted to breed this chap flew in with a beak full of sand eels disappeared for a few minutes before appearing at the doorway to the nest. I doubt I will have another opportunity to photo them this year.
3rd August 2023 3rd Aug 23

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
838% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Ole Kristian Valle ace
Still a great picture of the puffin.
August 3rd, 2023  
LManning (Laura) ace
That is super cute.
August 3rd, 2023  
Tia ace
What a great shot.
August 3rd, 2023  
Korcsog Károly ace
Great shot!
August 3rd, 2023  
julia ace
Lucky capture.. he/she has a very pretty garden around the house.
August 3rd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise