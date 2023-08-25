Sign up
Photo 3084
Settling In
We have a lodger for the next six nights.
Milo seems to be settling in no problem.
25th August 2023
25th Aug 23
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Tags
shetland
,
milo
,
sandwick
