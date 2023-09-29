Sign up
Photo 3120
Mushroon Bridge
There was no rain forecast today but there were plenty of short sharp heavy showers. Fortunately where these mushrooms are was reasonably sheltered from the rain and wind.
29th September 2023
29th Sep 23
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
29th September 2023 5:03pm
Tags
mushroom
,
shetland
,
sandwick
