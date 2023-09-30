Previous
Struggle by lifeat60degrees
Struggle

This bee was having a bit of a struggle with life today. What with a lot of rain, a lot of wind and the end of the season he was hanging on to the clover as best he could and was hardly moving.
30th September 2023

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
