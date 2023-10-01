Sign up
Previous
Photo 3122
Withering
Late in the summer this was a field filled with Yellow Iris (or seggiflooer locally) but now not only have the flowers long gone but the thick green leaves have turned brown. Sandwick school in hte background.
Very wet morning but sunny this afternoon.
1st October 2023
1st Oct 23
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
6550
photos
152
followers
40
following
Tags
iris
,
shetland
,
sandwick
