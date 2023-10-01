Previous
Withering by lifeat60degrees
Photo 3122

Withering

Late in the summer this was a field filled with Yellow Iris (or seggiflooer locally) but now not only have the flowers long gone but the thick green leaves have turned brown. Sandwick school in hte background.

Very wet morning but sunny this afternoon.
1st October 2023 1st Oct 23

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
855% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise