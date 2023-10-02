Sign up
Previous
Photo 3123
Hay's Dock
A low sun in the sky now at any time of day but particularly early morning.
I don't think the museum is open on a Monday a bit like a good number of the cafe's and some other businesses.
2nd October 2023
2nd Oct 23
Richard Lewis
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
3116
3117
3118
3119
3120
3121
3122
3123
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R8
Taken
2nd October 2023 9:04am
Tags
shetland
,
lerwick
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice capture
October 2nd, 2023
