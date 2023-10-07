Previous
Leebitton Seal

What looks like a young seal on the pier at Leebitton this morning.

Not much happening, that I could tell, bird wise today. Not seen a swallow or wheatear for a couple of days now so wonder if they have all headed south for the winter.
7th October 2023

Richard Lewis

Photo Details

