Previous
Photo 3128
Leebitton Seal
What looks like a young seal on the pier at Leebitton this morning.
Not much happening, that I could tell, bird wise today. Not seen a swallow or wheatear for a couple of days now so wonder if they have all headed south for the winter.
7th October 2023
7th Oct 23
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
6561
photos
152
followers
40
following
856% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
7th October 2023 10:57am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
seal
,
shetland
,
sandwick
,
leebitton
