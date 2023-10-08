Previous
Coastal Walk by lifeat60degrees
Photo 3129

Coastal Walk

We've not had the rain that's been about most of Scotland this weekend. Bit of a breeze but nothing to stop a walk along the coast from Leebitton to Noness via the cliffs here at Burland.
8th October 2023 8th Oct 23

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
