The Weather by lifeat60degrees
The Weather

As I was at the highest point of my walk today enjoying no wind and bright warm sunshine I received a text message from NorthLink Ferries to say that "there was a high possibility of cancellation" of the the ferry south on Wednesday due to the very high forecast winds. We were booked on that ferrry but due to the school holidays the next available ferry with cabin and car space was not until the 19th October which is far too late for our purposes.
After several internet excursions we are now, hopefully, flying on Thursday and hiring a car. A bit more expensive and most definitely not so convenient - no large lens on holiday this year.
All being well one hour on the plane is better than 13 and a half on the ferry.
Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980
Corinne C ace
An amazing bird view capture! I guess this is one of the drawbacks on living on an island.
October 9th, 2023  
