And The There Was One

Over the years I have used this part of the Leebitton shoreline for a stand-by photo and today is no exception. On the numerous occasions this has been used in the past there have always been three boats but today we are down to one. This remaining boat is not one of the original boats but it looks like the other two, that were, have finally departed due to their condition.

A wild wet day with the wind due to increase tomorrow with 50 mph gusts all day and all ferries and cargo boats cancelled.