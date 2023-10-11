Previous
Runway End by lifeat60degrees
Photo 3132

Runway End

Low tide when I took this shot and you can imagine what the wave would have been like if the tide had been in. Thankfully not on the high seas tonight as originally planned. Flying tomorrow probably leaving from this very runway.
11th October 2023 11th Oct 23

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010
