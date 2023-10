Old Deeside Line

A lovely day of weather in the north-east and after the storm of the last few days there were a lot of people out and about enjoying the day. Cyclists, Walkers, Joggers, Dogs and Children were all taking advantage of the fine weather as were a large variety small birds most of which I rarely see in Shetland. The part of the Old Deeside Railway Line that we walked seemed to have a particularly large number of Robins,