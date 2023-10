Toppled

As the day progressed the wind died down to around 20mph and the rain stopped around 6pm. I did manage to get the dog out for a short walk around lunchtime and came across this toppled tree in the centre of Portlethan near one of the primary schools. It has also taken down a fairly high fence as has another one further along the path.

Third day in a row relying on the phone but hopefully get the camera out tomorrow.