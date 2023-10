Portlethen Police Station

Still being buffeted on a morning walk taken to dodge the rain. In all honesty away from the coast even by a mile it was no worse than a slightly above average Shetland October day. What we don’t have to contend with at home however are trees and long rivers. Plenty evidence of broken branches today and also a few trees that have come down.

Some places like the Portlethen police station here are more visible as a lot of leaves have disappeared over the last 36 hours.