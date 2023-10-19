Previous
Out Early by lifeat60degrees
Photo 3140

Out Early

Managed to get the dog out early this morning before the wind really picked up. Quite a few dogs getting walked first thing for the same reason. As the sign suggests no trains so a walk along the station platform was quiet.
19th October 2023 19th Oct 23

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
860% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Oli Lindenskov
Nice pic take Care theer windy her to😊
October 19th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise