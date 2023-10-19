Sign up
Previous
Photo 3140
Out Early
Managed to get the dog out early this morning before the wind really picked up. Quite a few dogs getting walked first thing for the same reason. As the sign suggests no trains so a walk along the station platform was quiet.
19th October 2023
19th Oct 23
1
0
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
6578
photos
152
followers
40
following
860% complete
View this month »
3133
3134
3135
3136
3137
3138
3139
3140
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
19th October 2023 8:18am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
aberdeenshire
,
portlethen
,
babet
Oli Lindenskov
Nice pic take Care theer windy her to😊
October 19th, 2023
