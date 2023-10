Loch Garten

An early wander along the shore of part of the RSPB reserve at Loch Garten. It was a quiet calm and dry morning but we had to leave Carrbridge a day earlier than planned due to the forecast. It would appear that we were not alone in the early departure. The weather got darker and windier as we headed to the east coast but as I type the wind would be described as normal for us in the Northern Isles in October. The rain over the next 48-60 hours could be interesting though.