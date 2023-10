Loch Morlich

Since my first visit in the early 70’s I have always thought of the Glenmore Forest Park as one of my favourite places. 50 years on nothing has changed to make me think otherwise. It was at its best today with sunshine all day and not a breath of wind. It was the first time I’d walked round Loch Morlich as i’m sure this wasn’t an option when I previously walked the area. As a result over 10 miles of easy walking on different routes passed very quickly. (A bit stiff now though)