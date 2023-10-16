Previous
Carrbridge by lifeat60degrees
Carrbridge

The bridge at Carrbridge dates back to 1717 and the first time I would have photographed it would have been back in the 70’s when I even climbed onto the middle. There is no way I would even consider that now.

Turning dark by the time we arrived at our chalet and due here for a few days although that may be cut short due to the forecast,

I’ve been quite critical of my new(ish) mirrorless Canon camera but I think it’s coped remarkably well in the low light at 1/8 sec f4.5 and an ISO of 25600 hand held. Tripod would have been better but that’s not for a plane trip.
Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010
Suzanne
Quite a dramatic shot.
October 16th, 2023  
