Previous
Pumpkin Picking by lifeat60degrees
Photo 3136

Pumpkin Picking

Todays task with the grandchildren was one of pumpkin picking at the Charleton Fruit Farm. Not home grown like most of their produce.
15th October 2023 15th Oct 23

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
859% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Suzanne ace
That's a lot of pumpkins!
October 15th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise