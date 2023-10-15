Sign up
Photo 3136
Pumpkin Picking
Todays task with the grandchildren was one of pumpkin picking at the Charleton Fruit Farm. Not home grown like most of their produce.
15th October 2023
15th Oct 23
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Canon EOS R8
15th October 2023 11:53am
pumpkin
scotland
montrose
Suzanne
ace
That's a lot of pumpkins!
October 15th, 2023
