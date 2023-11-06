Previous
It's Not True by lifeat60degrees
It's Not True

It turns out that "red sky in the morning" as a warning is not always true. Looking up from the kitchen this morning gave the impression of impending doom on the weather front. It turned out to be a glorious calm, warm (relatively) and sunny day.
Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
