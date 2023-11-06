Sign up
It's Not True
It turns out that "red sky in the morning" as a warning is not always true. Looking up from the kitchen this morning gave the impression of impending doom on the weather front. It turned out to be a glorious calm, warm (relatively) and sunny day.
6th November 2023
6th Nov 23
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R8
Tags
sunrise
,
shetland
,
sandwick
