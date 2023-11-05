Previous
Morning Arrival by lifeat60degrees
A quick visit to Lerwick to meet the overnight ferry from Aberdeen this morning. Dry in Sandwick but very wet in Lerwick. Up and down in less than an hour.
5th November 2023 5th Nov 23

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
