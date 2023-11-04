Sign up
Previous
Photo 3156
Turnstone
The turnstone is one of my favourite birds. I wonder if it is because they are quite easy to photograph. This one well into its winter plumage.
4th November 2023
4th Nov 23
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Tags
shetland
,
turnstone
,
sandwick
,
hoswick
Dianne
A terrific capture.
November 4th, 2023
