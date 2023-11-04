Previous
Turnstone by lifeat60degrees
Photo 3156

Turnstone

The turnstone is one of my favourite birds. I wonder if it is because they are quite easy to photograph. This one well into its winter plumage.
4th November 2023 4th Nov 23

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Dianne
A terrific capture.
November 4th, 2023  
