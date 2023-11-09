Previous
Mareel
Mareel

A change to winter tyres today required a visit to Lerwick and on the resulting short walk I snapped the music and cinema venue Mareel.
9th November 2023

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
