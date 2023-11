More Like it

The weather today was more like we would expect from November. Dry, cloudy and breezy first thing turning to very heavy showers and 30+mph winds in the afternoon. Feeling very dark now even and 14:30 although sunset is not until 15:52.

Morning walk up the Rompa Road and then along the track to the Hoswick Road.

Sunrise 07:44

Sunset 15:52