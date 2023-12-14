Previous
Low Sun by lifeat60degrees
Photo 3196

Low Sun

Some very heavy rain - got wet
Some very windy weather - got dry
Some weak sunshine - got my Vitamin D.
Walk along the shore - got my Vitamin Sea
14th December 2023 14th Dec 23

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
875% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise