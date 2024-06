Heading My Way

This curlew was heading my way as I walked along the path next to the Swinister burn. They and Redshank must have nests in the field as they were quite aggressive. They were, however, far more aggressive with the Hooded Crows who looked like they were after eggs / young. Groups of Curlew and Redshank seem to join forces in scaring them and the Herring Gulls off.