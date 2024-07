Where are the Birds?

Two walks today and both times took the 600mm lens with me and both times it wasn't needed. There are not many birds about at the moment and both the Leebitton and Sannick (pictured) beaches were birdless.

Despite being told otherwise that bird numbers are good this year on our village there are definitely not so many Fulmar, Curlew, Redshank and Lapwing about