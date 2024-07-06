Previous
A View of the Bay by lifeat60degrees
Photo 3401

A View of the Bay

A walk round the hill at the back of the village this morning when there was little wind and was quite warm.
It felt a lot colder in the afternoon and there were a lot of people wearing hats and scarfs - is it really July?
6th July 2024 6th Jul 24

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
931% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise