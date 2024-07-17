Sign up
Photo 3412
Goldenrod
I see much more Goldenrod this year than ever before. Good to see something that seems to enjoy this summer's weather. Many of the other wild plants seem to be flowering for a short time only
17th July 2024
17th Jul 24
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Tags
goldenrod
,
shetland
,
sandwick
,
noness
