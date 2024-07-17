Previous
Goldenrod by lifeat60degrees
Photo 3412

Goldenrod

I see much more Goldenrod this year than ever before. Good to see something that seems to enjoy this summer's weather. Many of the other wild plants seem to be flowering for a short time only
Richard Lewis

