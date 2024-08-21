Sign up
Photo 3447
Stages
Three stages of a Wild Rose bush more or less on the one branch. Bud, flower and fruit. Goldfinch's amongst others do like a bit of wild rose fruit.
21st August 2024
21st Aug 24
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
21st August 2024 10:03am
Exif
View Info
Tags
shetland
,
wildrose
,
sandwick
,
swinister
Beverley
ace
The fragrance of wild roses is a lingering beauty…
August 21st, 2024
