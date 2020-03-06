Sign up
Photo 779
Swan LK243
The Swan at the boatyard slip today. Probably some minor work getting done before the season of trips begins.
6th March 2020
6th Mar 20
0
0
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
3785
photos
148
followers
41
following
213% complete
772
773
774
775
776
777
778
779
1184
1816
1185
1817
1186
1818
779
1819
Views
2
Album
Harbours, Piers and Boats
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
6th March 2020 12:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
swan
,
shetland
,
scalloway
