Photo 781
Final Resting Place
A fine view overlooking the harbour entrance
13th March 2020
13th Mar 20
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
3799
photos
147
followers
41
following
Views
0
Album
Harbours, Piers and Boats
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
13th March 2020 4:41pm
Tags
graveyard
,
shetland
,
lerwick
