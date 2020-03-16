Previous
What's a Pier For? by lifeat60degrees
Photo 783

What's a Pier For?

Relaxation stupid!
16th March 2020 16th Mar 20

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details

