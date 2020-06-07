Sign up
Photo 815
Think Positively
It was dry
It's brighter than December
There is more colour from the flowers than December
The days are longer than December
But is certainly feels like December - temperature wise!!
7th June 2020
7th Jun 20
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
2
1
Harbours, Piers and Boats
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
7th June 2020 3:30pm
shetland
sandwick
leebitton
Kaylynn
What beautiful relaxing shot
June 7th, 2020
