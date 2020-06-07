Previous
Think Positively by lifeat60degrees
Photo 815

Think Positively

It was dry
It's brighter than December
There is more colour from the flowers than December
The days are longer than December

But is certainly feels like December - temperature wise!!
7th June 2020

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here.
Kaylynn
What beautiful relaxing shot
June 7th, 2020  
