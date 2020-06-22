Sign up
Photo 824
Scalloway Harbour
The harbour at Scalloway has grown quite a bit even in my time in Shetland.
22nd June 2020
22nd Jun 20
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
4053
photos
153
followers
45
following
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Harbours, Piers and Boats
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
22nd June 2020 10:30am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
harbour
,
shetland
,
scalloway
