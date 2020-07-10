Previous
Next
Lerwick Marina by lifeat60degrees
Photo 836

Lerwick Marina

Any boat in the marina is dwarfed by the big trawlers tied up nearby.
10th July 2020 10th Jul 20

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
229% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Judith Johnson
They make for a colourful scene
July 10th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise