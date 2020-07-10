Sign up
Photo 836
Lerwick Marina
Any boat in the marina is dwarfed by the big trawlers tied up nearby.
10th July 2020
10th Jul 20
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details
Album
Harbours, Piers and Boats
Tags
marina
shetland
trawler
lerwick
Judith Johnson
They make for a colourful scene
July 10th, 2020
