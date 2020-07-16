Sign up
Photo 839
Skelda Lass
Chugging her way into Scalloway Harbour this morning.
16th July 2020
16th Jul 20
0
0
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
4139
photos
152
followers
44
following
229% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Harbours, Piers and Boats
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
16th July 2020 3:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shetland
,
scalloway
,
skelda lass
