Scalloway Harbour by lifeat60degrees
Photo 927

Scalloway Harbour

The sun not quite high enough yet to start melting the snow at Scalloway
4th February 2021 4th Feb 21

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Andy Wood
Nice shot with the reflections Richard
February 4th, 2021  
Mallory
Stunning reflections!
February 4th, 2021  
Joan Robillard
What a gorgeous photo
February 4th, 2021  
