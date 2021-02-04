Sign up
Photo 927
Scalloway Harbour
The sun not quite high enough yet to start melting the snow at Scalloway
4th February 2021
4th Feb 21
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Tags
shetland
,
scalloway
Andy Wood
ace
Nice shot with the reflections Richard
February 4th, 2021
Mallory
ace
Stunning reflections!
February 4th, 2021
Joan Robillard
ace
What a gorgeous photo
February 4th, 2021
