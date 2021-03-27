Sign up
Photo 951
Fishing at Tingwall
One lonely fisherman on the Tingwall Loch this lunchtime.
27th March 2021
27th Mar 21
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Harbours, Piers and Boats
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
27th March 2021 12:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fishing
,
shetland
,
tingwall
