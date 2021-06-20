Sign up
Photo 990
Bressay
A walk this morning around the Ness of Sound in Lerwick. On the east side of the Ness you are looking over the sea to Bressay with the Lighthouse standing out at this point. Passing us at this point was the Dive Boat Valkyrie.
20th June 2021
20th Jun 21
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Album
Harbours, Piers and Boats
Tags
shetland
,
lerwick
,
bressay
