Photo 1024
Scatness to Sumburgh
Looking out from Scatness over to Sumburgh when the lighthouse was at its clearest point of the day.
24th August 2021
24th Aug 21
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Album
Harbours, Piers and Boats
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
24th August 2021 2:24pm
Tags
shetland
,
sumburgh
,
scatness
Suffolk Beauties
ace
What a lovely tranquil looking place to be
August 24th, 2021
Shepherdman's Wife
ace
beautiful scene
August 24th, 2021
