Scatness to Sumburgh

Looking out from Scatness over to Sumburgh when the lighthouse was at its clearest point of the day.
24th August 2021 24th Aug 21

Richard Lewis

Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Suffolk Beauties ace
What a lovely tranquil looking place to be
August 24th, 2021  
Shepherdman's Wife ace
beautiful scene
August 24th, 2021  
