Photo 1035
Cargo heading for Fair Isle.
11th September 2021
11th Sep 21
Richard Lewis
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Tags
shetland
,
good shepherd
,
gruntess
