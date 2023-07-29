Previous
Getting to Work by lifeat60degrees
Photo 1085

Getting to Work

Crew of the Statsraad Lehmkuhl working with the masts this morning before departure for the final leg of the Tall Ships
29th July 2023 29th Jul 23

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
297% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise