Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1733
First Village Lambs
I spotted my first village lambs of the year this morning. They already have the Shetland weather sussed as this was a sheltered spot away from a very cold wind.
3rd April 2023
3rd Apr 23
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
6175
photos
162
followers
45
following
474% complete
View this month »
1726
1727
1728
1729
1730
1731
1732
1733
Latest from all albums
75
1058
2939
76
2940
1733
77
2941
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
Shetland South Mainland
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
3rd April 2023 9:23am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
lamb
,
shetland
,
sandwick
Karen
ace
These are the most adorable little animals! They are enjoying every moment of warmth the sun offers. Beautiful.
April 3rd, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close