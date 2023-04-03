Previous
First Village Lambs
First Village Lambs

I spotted my first village lambs of the year this morning. They already have the Shetland weather sussed as this was a sheltered spot away from a very cold wind.
3rd April 2023

Richard Lewis

Karen
These are the most adorable little animals! They are enjoying every moment of warmth the sun offers. Beautiful.
April 3rd, 2023  
