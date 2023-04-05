Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1734
Mirror, Signal, Manoeuvre
There are quite a few of these mirrors at blind spots around the island and at least four here in Sandwick.
5th April 2023
5th Apr 23
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Shetland South Mainland
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
5th April 2023 11:48am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mirror
,
shetland
,
sandwick
