Previous
Next
Wet and Windy by lifeat60degrees
Photo 1735

Wet and Windy

A wet and windy day which only allowed a couple of shorter walks. Tried to go on routes than had at least some shelter some of the way. Hoswick here usually provides more shelter than other areas.
6th April 2023 6th Apr 23

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
475% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
So lovely. I'd love to walk this path!
April 6th, 2023  
Cathy Donohoue ace
Awesome landscape shot.
April 6th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise